Over 130 dogs removed from home north of Winnipeg: Humane Society
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) reported the news on Tuesday, saying it is working with the Office of Provincial Veterinarian-Animal Welfare (OPV-AW) to provide shelter and care for these animals.
This incident occurred only three months after more than 60 Maltese dogs had been removed from a Winnipeg home.
The WHS notes it is currently on an intake freeze as it currently has 611 animals in care, including 281 in the shelter itself.
The OPV-AW is investigating the situation. The WHS said no further information, photos or video will be released at this time.
