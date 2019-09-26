WINNIPEG -- Over 180 people have been left homeless in Thompson, Man., after an apartment block that went up in flames early Monday morning was deemed unsafe.

According to the City of Thompson, fire and emergency crews were called to the fire at the Forest View Suites North Tower around 1:30 a.m. The city said the fire was on the 5th floor of the building, though other levels filled with heavy smoke. No one was killed.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP investigated and said the building is unsafe until repairs are done and fire code violations are addressed.

The city noted fire code violations have been ongoing in the building for several months, and as of Aug. 20, the owner incurred over $8,000 in fines. Thompson Fire and Emergency Services found a number of issues with the building before and after Monday’s fire, which contributed to the fire’s severity and the potential for injury or death.

The building was turned over to Armour Management which is now responsible for securing it and helping tenants get their belongings.

The city provided 72-hour emergency relief for tenants, but the emergency shelter closed Thursday morning. As Forest View Suites will not be open for several months, tenants are urged to immediately look for housing options.

Armour Management has begun to make appointments with residents to get some of their belongings, and the Residential Tenancies Branch has deemed evacuees eligible to have their security deposits refunded.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the City of Thompson said the fire is being treated as suspicious. The RCMP encourage anyone with information to come forward.