Over 2,600 people without power in Beausejour area
Manitoba Hydro is working to restore power to more than 2,600 people in the area of Beausejour. (Source: Twitter/Manitoba Hydro)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 6:38PM CST
WINNIPEG – Manitoba Hydro is working to restore power to more than 2,600 people in the area of Beausejour.
On Monday evening, Manitoba Hydro took to Twitter, saying a major outage is affecting customers in Beausejour and the surrounding area. The Manitoba Hydro outages map shows four large outages in the area, and estimates over 2,600 customers are affected altogether.
In the municipality of Beausejour, Hydro estimates more than 1,600 are without power. The map estimates the power should be restored later Monday night.
A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said crews are working on the outages. This spokesperson said the cause of the outages is not known, but said Manitoba Hydro will be providing more information on Twitter as it becomes available.