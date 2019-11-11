WINNIPEG – Manitoba Hydro is working to restore power to more than 2,600 people in the area of Beausejour.

On Monday evening, Manitoba Hydro took to Twitter, saying a major outage is affecting customers in Beausejour and the surrounding area. The Manitoba Hydro outages map shows four large outages in the area, and estimates over 2,600 customers are affected altogether.

In the municipality of Beausejour, Hydro estimates more than 1,600 are without power. The map estimates the power should be restored later Monday night.

#mboutage We’re responding to a major outage in Beausejour and surrounding area. We’ll update as more information is available. pic.twitter.com/V9FftwNhmN — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) November 11, 2019

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said crews are working on the outages. This spokesperson said the cause of the outages is not known, but said Manitoba Hydro will be providing more information on Twitter as it becomes available.