WINNIPEG -- The Canadian Red Cross is providing support for thousands of evacuees from Manitoba First Nations as a major snow storm has forced them out of their communities – which have been without power for over 72 hours.

According to the Red Cross, as of 10 a.m. Monday over 3,300 evacuees from 14 different Manitoba First Nations had registered with the organization.

It said the majority of evacuees are staying with friends, family, or through other accommodations, in Winnipeg, and in other cities like Brandon and Dauphin.

In Winnipeg, about 300 people stayed overnight at the RBC Convention Centre, where the Red Cross has set up a warming shelter. The shelter is prepared to house up to about 1,000 people.

The organization said it is looking to set up a second shelter in Winnipeg to open if necessary – due to the potential for more evacuees.

The response is part of a joint effort from the Canadian Red Cross and the federal government to provide disaster assistance to First Nations in the province.

The Red Cross said it will continue to provide support as long as it is necessary.

Red Cross calls on Bear Clan Patrol for support

The Canadian Red Cross has called in Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol to help support the thousands of evacuees.

About 30 members of the Bear Clan Patrol were out Sunday and Monday lending a hand wherever they could -- setting up cots, and helping keep people fed.

“We got apples and oranges, and other donations of baked goods, breads, dough, and bagels to hand out here,” said Steve Genaille, from the Bear Clan Patrol.

Evacuees also got support from the owner of a nearby hot dog stand who decided to do some good this Thanksgiving Monday.

Smok’n Bob’s hot dog stand handed free hot dogs and burgers to evacuees Monday afternoon – a much appreciated gesture, as a long line quickly formed.