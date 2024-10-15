Overnight crash to cause morning traffic delays: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG
    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is warning drivers that a Tuesday morning crash is expected to cause delays.

    The single-car crash took place at St. Mary’s Road and Vivian Avenue. Traffic at northbound Vivian will be impacted throughout the morning.

    No one was hurt in the crash; however, there was damage to hydro poles.

    The driver was not on scene when police arrived.

    The WPS is investigating.

