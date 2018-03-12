The Pallister government is set to announce five new schools including two for Waverley West as part of Monday's budget.

A source within the provincial government tells CTV News Waverley West will get its long awaited new high school and a new kindergarten to Grade 8 school.

The others are a kindergarten to Grade 8 in Waterford Green for the Winnipeg School Division, a kindergarten to Grade 5 for Precinct E in Seven Oaks School Division and a Kindergarten to Grade 8 in southeast Brandon

The source confirms the budget will include money for all of the schools.

Last year the province announced it was eyeing a private public partnership to fund the schools, but CTV News has also learned the province will not use a P3 model to pay for the schools.

The Pallister government's third budget is also expected to contain income tax relief, a start date for the carbon tax and where revenue from the tax is set to be spent.

On Friday the premier said the province is giving that revenue back to Manitobans.