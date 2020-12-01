WINNIPEG -- The governing body for hockey in Manitoba will not be running its 2021 provincial tournament.

Hockey Manitoba announced on Monday it will be cancelling the 2021 Hockey Manitoba Provincials, which were scheduled to take place in February and March across the province.

“The decision to cancel the minor hockey championships has been made with the safety of all members and the community in mind,” Hockey Manitoba said in a statement. “These tournaments will not be rescheduled for the 2021 season."

“The cancellation will provide leagues with more time to plan the current season and the ability to extend the season past February as we return to play.”

All hockey activities, including practices and games, were suspended after the province moved into the critical or red level of Manitoba's pandemic response system.

The provincials see approximately 250 teams and 4,000 players compete for the championship. Hockey Manitoba said provincial leaguers will still have the ability to name a provincial champion and compete to represent Manitoba at a national tournament.

The organization is hoping to have provincials again in 2022.