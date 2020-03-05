WINNIPEG -- Some parents of students at South Pointe School are still frustrated after they met with Pembina Trails School Division officials on Wednesday night about a proposal for some students to be transferred to other schools.

"We aren't any closer to answers than we were maybe necessarily before this night, said Crystal Webster, chair of the South Pointe Parents Advisory Council.

At issue is a recommendation before the board of the school division, calling for 91 French immersion students to move to two others schools within the division.

The school division's superintendent said they are stuck between "a rock and a hard place," because South Pointe has room for 850 students, but projections show next year it will have 1000.

Parents said it's not the first time the catchment area has changed for their kids and it’s discouraging.

“It's very frustrating that the kids are being moved around. Young people, it’s important to have relationships. They have friendships, they’ve developed bonds with the teachers and now we’re in a situation where they’re going to have to move again," said Connie Korchak whose son attends South Pointe School.

The school division said it has a few other options, though its request to the province for portable classrooms was rejected following a review by the Public Schools Finance Board.

The school division declined to comment on the meeting.

The division’s board of trustees will vote on the recommendation on March 11.

CTV News cameras weren't allowed inside the meeting.