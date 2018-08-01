The parents of an 8-year-old boy killed in a collision at a St. Vital crosswalk are calling for additional changes to improve safety at the intersection.

On Feb. 13, Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam was hit by a vehicle at a crosswalk walking to school.

"He liked to play with toys, his LEGO, Thomas the train," said the boy’s mother Adiam Weldeyohannes

Weldeyohannes and the boy’s father, Musse Meles are trying stay to positive and be there for their three other children.

The family from Eritrea in East Africa said it’s still struggling emotionally and physically from his death.

“It's a big loss for our family, but we are trying to cope. Taking it one day at a time," said Meles.

The collision happened on St. Anne's Road at Varennes Avenue, just 3 minutes after a crossing guard's shift ended.

Winnipeg police said no charges will be laid in the collision because the driver didn't do anything criminal.

Police said from the moment the button was pushed to the moment of the collision, there was no time for the driver to stop.

The boy's parents say they forgive the driver and have no negative feelings and are focusing instead on seeing safety improvements.

“I don't want any children to hurt at the crosswalk,” said Weldeyohannes, who was with her son the day of the tragedy. She said she worries other families will experience what her family has, and said the speed limit should be lowered to 30 km/h, “Because this is a school area.”

“The area is indeed an area that many children travel,” said Meles, through a translator. “So our assumption is that everyone in that area should go at a slower speed,”

St. Vital Ward city councillor Brian Mayes told CTV News Wednesday changing speed limits on regional roads near schools would require broader discussions with the province and school divisions.

The 30 km/h rule for school zones does not apply to regional roads.

A city report this spring rejected lowering the speed limit from 60 to 50 km/h.

Tesfamariam’s family is grateful for all support from the community over the past five months and have found some comfort in their faith.

"Protect from accident, protect from bad things for our family I pray every night with our children,” said Weldeyohannes.

Weldeyohannes said she would also like to see a big red light for approaching vehicles at the intersection and changes are coming.

The city is pruning trees and adding lower sitting flashers.

The city also said the school division has expanded times a crossing guard will be in place.