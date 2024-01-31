Parts of Manitoba hit with heavy snow

While many Manitobans are enjoying mild weather conditions this week, others are in for a blast of snow.

On Wednesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for several northern communities, including Churchill, Thompson, and Gillam.

According to the statement, a “band of localized heavy snowfall” is falling over portions of northern Manitoba.

ECCC notes that the main axis of snow will travel through the Lac Brochet area and head southeast towards Gillam. Most of the snow is expected to fall south of Tadoule Lake and Churchill and northeast of Thompson. About 10 centimetres of snow is expected.

The weather agency warns that visibility in these areas may be suddenly reduced and that drivers should prepare for deteriorating travel conditions.