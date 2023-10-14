Winnipeg

    • Patron waves gun around outside Winnipeg nightclub

    (File image) (File image)

    Winnipeg police have arrested a man for waving a replica handgun around outside a downtown nightclub early Saturday morning.

    Police say it happened around 12:50 a.m. at a nightclub in the 400 block of Main Street. Officers responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at security staff.

    When police arrived, they learned that security had ejected a patron due to his aggressive behaviour. Once outside, the male suspect allegedly produced a handgun and began waving it around. Police say no shots were fired.

    Officers tracked down the suspect on nearby Garry Street. He was arrested and a replica BB gun seized by police.

    The 30-year-old man faces several weapons-related charges. He remains behind bars.

