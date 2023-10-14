Patron waves gun around outside Winnipeg nightclub
Winnipeg police have arrested a man for waving a replica handgun around outside a downtown nightclub early Saturday morning.
Police say it happened around 12:50 a.m. at a nightclub in the 400 block of Main Street. Officers responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at security staff.
When police arrived, they learned that security had ejected a patron due to his aggressive behaviour. Once outside, the male suspect allegedly produced a handgun and began waving it around. Police say no shots were fired.
Officers tracked down the suspect on nearby Garry Street. He was arrested and a replica BB gun seized by police.
The 30-year-old man faces several weapons-related charges. He remains behind bars.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Palestinians scramble to find food, safety and water as Israeli ground invasion looms
More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week as water supplies dwindle and hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse, while the enclave's population waits for an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly attack.
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
Family who escaped war in Ukraine among those boarding Canadian evacuation flights out of Israel
As of Sunday night, more than 1,000 passengers have been airlifted out of Israel on Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) evacuation flights—among them, a family who is going through this for the second time, having escaped the war in Ukraine more than a year ago.
Man killed U.S. Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
A 71-year-old Illinois man was charged Sunday with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounding a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said.
5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Gaza-Egypt border crossing set to reopen as Israeli troops prepare ground assault
An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is expected to reopen amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the Hamas-controlled strip that has been under intense Israeli bombing since the group's rampage that killed 1,300 people on Oct. 7.
ANALYSIS NDP member support declining for Jagmeet Singh raises questions about his future
This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest. This gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention, when more than half the delegates voted to remove Thomas Mulcair.
UN aid group unable to provide humanitarian assistance as thousands flood south in Gaza
The largest United Nations group operating on the ground in the Gaza Strip said Sunday that it is unable to continue providing humanitarian assistance as an estimated one million residents in the north of Gaza struggled to flee south or find refuge ahead of a looming ground assault from Israel.
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
Regina
-
Regina woman charged with impaired driving after allegedly evading police
A 26-year-old Regina woman faces several charges after allegedly evading police late Saturday night.
-
Regina Thunder, Saskatoon Hilltops set to face off in Prairie Football Conference final
Both of Saskatchewan's Canadian Junior Football (CJFL) teams are headed to the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) final.
-
Crews respond to porch fire in Regina, investigation launched
Regina fire crews responded to the North Central area after a blaze was reported in the back porch of a home.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan pronoun policy doesn't do enough to mitigate harms, say legal professors
Saskatchewan legislation that requires parental consent when children under 16 change their names or pronouns at school fails to ensure gender-diverse youth aren't harmed, say two legal professors.
-
Concerns are growing among staff as Sask. hospitals reach their capacity limits
Saskatchewan hospitals are on the verge of exceeding their capacity limits, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Richmound mayor speaks ahead of rally to force self-proclaimed 'queen of Canada' and supporters out
At a press conference on Saturday, Village of Richmound Mayor Brad Miller, along with other leaders from southwest Saskatchewan spoke about the safety concerns regarding the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada” and her followers.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash closes Highway 101
Highway 101 is closed Sunday afternoon between Timmins and Foleyet due to a crash.
-
5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
-
Three men fined $11K after shooting a moose from a boat in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Calgary
Calgary police were investigating a suspicious death Sunday night in northeast Calgary.
-
Protesters line 97 Street Sunday in support of Palestinians
A large pro-Palestinian demonstration lined 97 Street between 167 Avenue and 160 Avenue on Sunday evening.
-
Edmonton Oil Kings look to score socks for seniors
If you're going to an Edmonton Oil Kings game this month, bring an extra pair of socks.
Toronto
-
5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
-
Mississauga man in custody after QEW crash that left 2 people dead: police
A driver has been arrested in connection with a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga that left two people dead, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Here are the Toronto Waterfront Marathon results
Caroline Pomerleau claimed the women's Canadian marathon title, while Thomas Broatch captured the national men's crown at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Hundreds gather calling for support for Palestinians in Gaza
A rally calling for the end of military operations in Gaza and access for humanitarian relief drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon in front of City Hall.
-
Calgary man and his family return to Canada after being stuck in Israel amid war
A Calgary man and his family who were unable to leave Israel in the early days of the Israel-Gaza war are now back in Canada.
-
Crash closes Highway 41 near McNeil Sunday night
Redcliff RCMP closed a section of Highway 41 near McNeil due to a crash Sunday night.
Montreal
-
Christian group holds pro-Israel rally in downtown Montreal
On day nine of the Israel-Hamas war, about 50 people gathered in downtown Montreal to voice their support for Israel and the Jewish community.
-
St-Henri residents form human chain to show distance between school and future safe drug use site
Around 40 people formed a human chain in Montreal's St-Henri borough Sunday afternoon to illustrate the distance between a local elementary school and a future safe drug-use site.
-
5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Ottawa
-
Rallies for Israel and Palestine march through Ottawa streets
Twin rallies, one for Palestine and one for Israel, marched through downtown Ottawa streets on Sunday on the ninth day of the war between Israel and Hamas, a designated terrorist entity.
-
OPP bust 7 drivers for stunt driving on Queensway, some going 70+ over the speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police say officers were out on Highway 417 in Ottawa this weekend to crack down on speeding, and stopped seven drivers for stunt driving on Saturday.
-
5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Atlantic
-
Copper wire theft in Oromocto leaves around 300 without phone, TV, or internet service
Bell Aliant is urging the provincial and federal government to toughen punishments for people who steal copper wire after a theft in Oromocto, N.B., on Saturday morning left around 300 people without any service until late in the evening.
-
19-year-old man dead in two-vehicle collision in N.B.
Police say a 19-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dufferin, N.B., Saturday.
-
Dozens gather for the 41st annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers' Memorial Service in Dartmouth
Dozens gathered at the Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth for the 41st annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Fergus to France, Cambridge Tim Hortons, Friday the 13th
A couple trading their Fergus home for a French chateau, a storied Tim Hortons in Cambridge, and skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region round out the top stories of the week.
-
'130 years and don't we look great?': Kitchener's Walper Hotel celebrates milestone anniversary
Sunday marked a symbolic birthday for a symbol of downtown Kitchener. A grand celebration was held Sunday afternoon for the 130th anniversary of the iconic Walper Hotel.
-
Halloween picture contest for critters held at Kitchener pet supply outlet
There was a spooky twist to the usual picture day at Terrible Toby's Pet Supply Depot.
Vancouver
-
Order of B.C. recipient paid $28,000 plus travel expenses for hip replacement surgery in Alberta
Not able to walk and on strong opioids for pain, Tracy Porteous decided she couldn’t wait any longer. She decided to pay for private hip replacement surgery in Calgary.
-
'We will treat evil as it should be treated': Vancouver men enlist in Israeli military as war rages on
Adin Mauer is in his fourth year of computer science at the University of British Columbia, but knew he needed to step away.
-
B.C. elevator workers threaten strike, employers serve lockout notice
Work on elevators across B.C. could come to a halt as soon as Tuesday, after union negotiations broke down last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Esquimalt woman spreads smiles with signs in unexpected places
Gisele Relitz of Esquimalt has spent more than 16 years posting signs to make people smile.
-
2 fall storms to hit Vancouver Island this week
Parts of Vancouver Island will be pummelled by heavy rain this week, as two fall storms move into the region.
-
Order of B.C. recipient paid $28,000 plus travel expenses for hip replacement surgery in Alberta
Not able to walk and on strong opioids for pain, Tracy Porteous decided she couldn’t wait any longer. She decided to pay for private hip replacement surgery in Calgary.