Perfetti pots three points as Winnipeg Jets edge L.A. Kings 4-3

Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) scores on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during the first period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Monday April 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) scores on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during the first period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Monday April 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Cole Perfetti scored twice and Kyle Connor contributed a trio of assists as the Winnipeg Jets snapped a six-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

The Jets went on the game's first power play midway through third period with the score tied 3-3. Perfetti fired a low shot past Kings goalie Cam Talbot two seconds after the man advantage expired.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and assist and Sean Monahan also scored for the Jets (45-24-6). Perfetti registered a helper on Morrissey's second-period tally.

Laurent Brossoit made 25 saves for Winnipeg before a crowd of 13,334 at Canada Life Centre, halting a four-game sellout streak.

Viktor Arvidsson, Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (38-25-11). Defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for Los Angeles.

Both sides have struggled recently, with Winnipeg going 0-5-1 heading into the match. The Kings have now lost three straight.

 

