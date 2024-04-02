Perfetti pots three points as Winnipeg Jets edge L.A. Kings 4-3

Cole Perfetti scored twice and Kyle Connor contributed a trio of assists as the Winnipeg Jets snapped a six-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

The Jets went on the game's first power play midway through third period with the score tied 3-3. Perfetti fired a low shot past Kings goalie Cam Talbot two seconds after the man advantage expired.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and assist and Sean Monahan also scored for the Jets (45-24-6). Perfetti registered a helper on Morrissey's second-period tally.

Laurent Brossoit made 25 saves for Winnipeg before a crowd of 13,334 at Canada Life Centre, halting a four-game sellout streak.

Viktor Arvidsson, Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (38-25-11). Defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for Los Angeles.

Both sides have struggled recently, with Winnipeg going 0-5-1 heading into the match. The Kings have now lost three straight.

(The Canadian Press)