Two ramps of the Perimeter Highway are closed Thursday following a car collision.

Winnipeg police said both the ramp from eastbound Perimeter Highway to southbound Main Street and the ramp from southbound Main Street to the Eastbound Perimeter Highway are closed due to a vehicle collision.

CTV News observed the car rolled over on the grass.

Police anticipate the closure lasting throughout the morning and are asking drivers to plan an alternate route.