Perimeter highway ramps closed after vehicle collision
Two ramps of the Perimeter Highway were closed Thursday morning following a vehicle collision. CTV News/Alex Brown
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:03AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:25AM CST
Two ramps of the Perimeter Highway are closed Thursday following a car collision.
Winnipeg police said both the ramp from eastbound Perimeter Highway to southbound Main Street and the ramp from southbound Main Street to the Eastbound Perimeter Highway are closed due to a vehicle collision.
CTV News observed the car rolled over on the grass.
Police anticipate the closure lasting throughout the morning and are asking drivers to plan an alternate route.