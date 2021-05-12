WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a person was found dead inside a home in the city’s West End.

Police said around 6 p.m. on May 8, they were called to a home in the 600 block of Simcoe Street after the person was found.

Officers noted the person hasn’t yet been identified, and the cause of death has not been determined. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

Police note they remain on scene, which isn’t unusual for them as they wait for the results of the post-mortem exam.

Images from the scene show boards covering the doors and windows of the home, which appears to be damaged by a fire. Police confirmed there was a small fire in the backyard, which was quickly extinguished by Winnipeg fire crews.

- With files from CTV’s Renee Rodgers and Tim Salzen.