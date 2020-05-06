WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to rescue a person from the Red River Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:36 p.m., WFPS was called after the person was unable to get to shore due to fast moving water, and was last seen near Annabella Street.

WFPS members discovered the person near the Louise Street Bridge and pulled them to safety in a Zodiac boat. They were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

WFPS said it is not known how the person ended up in the river.

The incident, WFPs said, is a reminder for residents to stay away from the banks of all waterways, noting water levels are high, water is moving quickly, and river temperatures are still very cold and can be deadly.