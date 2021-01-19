WINNIPEG -- Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected back in Winnipeg court on Tuesday morning, when he could find out whether or not he will be released on bail.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported Nygard’s original bail hearing was adjourned until today.

Scott Farlinger, who is representing the Attorney General of Canada, requested the adjournment, saying that counsel needed time to review files and examine witnesses.

Nygard’s lawyer, Jay Prober, requested his client’s release. He said he is concerned for Nygard’s health, adding that he isn’t a flight risk.

However, lawyers for the Attorney General of Canada noted Nygard’s history of not showing up for court in the Bahamas, which Nygard said was due to his doctors advising him against flying, as well as his lawyers in the Bahamas alleging the warrants were illegal.

This bail hearing comes after RCMP officers arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14. He has been charged with nine counts in the Southern District of New York for multiple offences, including sex trafficking of a minor.

None of these charges have been proven in court, and Prober said his client denies all allegations against him.

The two-day bail hearing is expected to find out more about affidavits filed in court that detail Nygard's unconventional health routines, which include having a diet free of sugar, carbs and preservatives.

Nygard's team has also filed several affidavits from associates and friends who are standing by the businessman. Two people who were employed by Nygard have offered to put up their homes to act as sureties if Nygard is released before the extradition hearing.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that for 25 years Nygard targeted women and underage girls from disadvantaged economic backgrounds and forcibly sexually assaulted them.

He is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.

Nygard stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police raided his offices in New York City last February.

Two of Nygard's sons have filed a separate lawsuit against him in which they claim they were statutorily raped at his direction when they were teens.

Nygard, through his lawyer, has also denied the allegations in the lawsuits.

Nygard applied for bail in late December.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Kelly Geraldine Malone of The Canadian Press.