WINNIPEG -- A photo snapped by a Manitoba man has been selected by Jones Soda to appear on the label of one of their sodas.

Glen Zelinsky, from Niverville, Man., took the winning photo of a scenic road-close sign taken last summer while he was out on an evening run.

“The road closed sign looked nice against the road and the evening sky,” Zelinksky said, adding he decided to submit his photo to Jones Soda.

A few days ago, Zelinsky said he received a letter from the soda company informing him his photo would be featured on a label.

The letter went on to say Zelinsky’s photo “is part of the one percent of all submitted photos that have been chosen to be on a bottle for the world to see."

Along with the note, Jones Soda included sample of the labels featuring Zelinsky’s photo.

“It's pretty cool," said Zelinsky. "You get a little bit of a rush.”

This is not the first time one of Zelinsky’s photos has appeared on a Jones Soda bottle. The Manitoba man said four other of his images have been put on Jones' labels.

Zelinksey's other winning photos are of his children.

“I’ve maybe submitted around 100 photos,” he said. “It's a fun hobby.”