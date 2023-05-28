Pigrome impresses as Blue Bombers edge Elks 25-23 in CFL pre-season clash
EDMONTON -- Tyrrell Pigrome's first taste of CFL action was pretty sweet.
The rookie quarterback recorded a pair of touchdown runs, including a late game-winning 46-yard sprint into the end zone, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers survived a comeback bid to open up CFL pre-season play with a 25-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday afternoon.
Pigrome, a native of Birmingham, Ala., who went to Towson, made a good case for himself in his debut as he tries to earn the third-string QB role in a perceived battle with Josh Jones.
"He can really move, he's very athletic," said Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea. "When he decides to take off, he is going to be tough to handle."
Pigrome was happy to make an early impact.
"I'm blessed to be here, blessed for the opportunity," he said. "For those things to happen to me in my first game, it is a blessing. This is just the beginning, though. I still have to make the team and I still have to keep working and pushing and trying to better myself."
Edmonton dropped to 0-2 in exhibition action.
"We took a little bit to get going, but once we got going everybody was moving in sync, we were moving together and I thought the offence was moving the ball pretty well," said Elks backup QB Tre Ford, who scored one of Edmonton's touchdowns.
The Elks scored on their opening drive, getting a 35-yard field goal from Dean Faithfull.
Winnipeg was quick to respond, as veteran quarterback Zach Collaros found Kenny Lawler on a 67-yard touchdown pass.
Edmonton got a single back on a missed 44-yard Faithfull attempt.
The Blue Bombers started the second quarter with a one-yard TD plunge from Pigrome.
Faithfull completed a long drive engineered by backup QB Ford with a 31-yard field goal before the Winnipeg kicker nailed a 34-yarder to put the Bombers up 17-7 at the midway mark.
Ford continued to look good behind centre for Edmonton as he started the third quarter with another strong drive, capped off by a seven-yard rush and big dive into the end zone to bring the Elks to within three.
Edmonton would then draw even at the start of the final frame on a 19-yard Faithfull field goal.
Pigrome displayed some fleet feet of his own four minutes into the fourth, putting his team back in front with a 46-yard touchdown run.
The Bombers got a bonus point on a punt single.
Edmonton came storming back with 1:54 to play as third-string QB Kai Locksley found CJ Sims on a 44-yard passing play, setting up another toss for a TD to Raphael Leonard. However, the two-point convert attempt to tie the contest was incomplete.
A 52-yard field goal attempt by Faithfull with time expired to win it was blocked.
"We have to find ways to not shoot ourselves in the foot earlier in the game and we would probably be in a lot different situation," said Elks head coach Chris Jones. "But we did scratch and claw and give ourselves a chance to win the game late and unfortunately we came up a little short."
UP NEXT
The Bombers close out their pre-season schedule at home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday in advance of also opening the season at home on June 9 against Hamilton. The Elks are off until June 11, when they play host to Saskatchewan in their season lid-lifter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Turkiye's Erdogan wins 5th term as president, extending rule into 3rd decade
Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade in a country reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the U.S. is coming after their haul
Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called 'political prisoners.'
BREAKING | 3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Alberta NDP holds rally in Calgary, UCP talks about crime, mental health supports
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley held a major rally in downtown Calgary Saturday morning, while her United Conservative rival had no public events planned this weekend after a final pitch to voters a day earlier.
Paul Walker honoured by brother Cody who names newborn son after the ‘Fast & Furious’ star
As seen in People, Cody Walker and his wife Felicia have named their newborn son Paul, in tribute to the fallen 'Fast & Furious' star. Paul Barrett ('Bear') Walker was born late last month.
How much would you pay for this piece of '70s nostalgia?
'The Brady Bunch' house has hit the market for any fan of groovy ’70s pop culture, but it’ll take much more than a hunch to get your hands on it.
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed
Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday.
Regina
-
'It was surreal': Regina performer Mellissa Mannett named Pure Country's Next Big Thing
Regina's Mellissa Mannett is Pure Country 92.7's Next Big Thing after winning Saturday's finale.
-
Flooded streets and traffic snarls follow Regina thunderstorm
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado has led to traffic hold ups across the city.
-
Riders mark first pre-season win in 9 years in 30-27 victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders came out on top in their first pre-season test on Saturday when they faced off against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium. The victory marked their first pre-season win since 2014.
Saskatoon
-
'I don't think it's right': Sask. woman sentenced for aggravated assault on senior
A Prince Albert man said he can start moving on, now that the woman who attacked his 89-year-old father has been sentenced. He said because of the assault, he lost both his mother and father.
-
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death in Confederation Place
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the Confederation neighbourhood on Saturday night.
-
Firefighters called to Saskatoon home for second time in two months
Saskatoon Fire Department fought a blaze in a vacant property in the city’s west side on Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Few answers in northern medical school cyber attack
There are still more questions than answers following a cyber attack at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.
-
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Dry conditions return to Alberta, fire activity picks up Sunday
Fire activity in Alberta picked up overnight Saturday, with Alberta Wildfire counting 54 wildfires Sunday afternoon, including 14 which were classified as out of control.
-
1 injured in southwest Edmonton fire
A fire at a condominium in southwest Edmonton sent one person to hospital Sunday morning.
-
Ballot battlegrounds: Edmonton-area ridings to watch this Alberta election
With advance voting open in Alberta and election day looming on May 29, CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of ridings to watch in the capital region.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Scarborough
A man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough.
Calgary
-
Dump truck tips over in northwest Calgary
Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution after a dump truck tipped over in the northwest Saturday.
-
New Alberta memorial to honour fallen paramedics
To wrap up National Paramedic Services Week, Alberta's emergency medical workers can look forward to something that will provide recognition year-round.
-
A new Battle of Alberta? Surge top Stingers in season opening victory
The Calgary Surge era was inaugurated with a win Saturday, as the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) squad defeated the Edmonton Stingers 74-70.
Montreal
-
Heightened forest fire risk as Quebec approaches week of hot weather
With hot weather forecasted across Quebec this week, the province's forest fire agency is advising the public not to light outdoor fires until at least Thursday.
-
Two dead, three injured after head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Two women are dead and three people, including children, are injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Quebec's Eastern Townships on Saturday night. The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. near Farnham, about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
-
WATCH: Baby falcons hatching atop Montreal tower
It's a joyous day for Eve, resident falcon at the Université de Montreal: her babies are hatching. The event is being live-streamed on Sunday from a nest box atop the 23rd floor of a tower on campus.
Ottawa
-
Ethiopia's Adane wins Ottawa marathon, Canada's Elmore second among women
Ethiopia's Yihunilign Adane and Waganesh Mekasha were first overall among men and women respectively at this year's Tartan Ottawa International Marathon. Canada's Malindi Elmore came in second place among women.
-
Two seriously injured in crash in Pontiac, Que.
Two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the Pontiac region of Quebec early Sunday morning.
-
Ottawa mayor runs local marathon to raise funds for supportive housing facility
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe has raised more than $26,000 toward repairs to a local supportive housing facility that was severely damaged by a February flood. Sutcliffe ran the Tartan Ottawa International Marathon, finishing with a time of 3:54:06.
Atlantic
-
RCMP urges Upper Tantallon residents to evacuate due to out-of-control fire
Residents of a subdivision in Upper Tantallon, N.S., are being evacuated from their homes Sunday afternoon as crews respond to a large fire in the residential area that continues to spread.
-
Wildfire near Barrington Lake, N.S., burning out of control
A sizeable wildfire is burning out of control in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.
-
Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after Cape Breton collision: police
A man was airlifted to a Halifax hospital Saturday after a motor vehicle collision in the River Ryan area of Cape Breton, N.S.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Ager Hasan found guilty, Cambridge woman climbs Everest, fireworks arrest
Ager Hasan being found guilty of second-degree murder, a Cambridge woman climbing Mount Everest, and free tuition for some First Nations students round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.
Vancouver
-
Targeted shooting in South Vancouver under investigation
Shots rang out near a banquet hall in South Vancouver early Sunday morning.
-
‘A crime of passion’: Bizarre B.C. bakery break-in caught on camera
The owner of a cake shop in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood braced for the worst when she found her store had been broken into Friday morning. But what she found captured by a security camera was a break-in beyond her wildest imagination.
-
Brazen shooting prompts Mounties to host public outreach event
Ten days after shots rang out at a busy Coquitlam shopping complex in broad daylight, Coquitlam RCMP held a public outreach event to address public concerns.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit offering free rides to cyclists in Victoria next week
BC Transit is offering cyclists free rides for Go By Bike Week in Victoria.
-
Vancouver Island facing highest monthly cost for nutritious food in B.C.
Everyone is experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store these days, and a new report is putting a dollar figure on how much it’s costing families, per month, to eat healthy.
-
Road closures coming for Oak Bay half marathon
Commuters should expect road closures in the Oak Bay area on Sunday morning for the Oak Bay Half Marathon.