Manitoba Hydro said it had to cut off power to a line in the Blumenort, Man., area after an ultralight airplane crashed Monday morning.

The Steinbach Fire Department was called at 10:12 a.m. to the crash about 3 kilometres east of the community.

Firefighters arrived to find the aircraft, described by RCMP as a motorized glider, caught in power lines and tree branches, and the pilot was rescued with the help of a ladder truck after power was disconnected.

He was taken to hospital via the STARS air ambulance. RCMP said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and RCMP is investigating.

Blumenort is located southeast of Winnipeg, near Steinbach.