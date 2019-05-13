Featured
Pilot airlifted to hospital after ultralight plane crash near Blumenort, Man.
Source: Manitoba Hydro/Twitter.
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 1:23PM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 1:35PM CST
Manitoba Hydro said it had to cut off power to a line in the Blumenort, Man., area after an ultralight airplane crashed Monday morning.
The Steinbach Fire Department was called at 10:12 a.m. to the crash about 3 kilometres east of the community.
Firefighters arrived to find the aircraft, described by RCMP as a motorized glider, caught in power lines and tree branches, and the pilot was rescued with the help of a ladder truck after power was disconnected.
He was taken to hospital via the STARS air ambulance. RCMP said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and RCMP is investigating.
Blumenort is located southeast of Winnipeg, near Steinbach.