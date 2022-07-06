Pilot project to replace grass in parts of Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg is moving forward with a plan to switch out the grass in some green spaces around the city.

As part of a new pilot project, the city will plant clover in some parks and boulevards.

“Clover is an excellent alternative to using grass,” said Glen Gusta, owner of Gusta Sod Farms, which has offered to help with the pilot project for free.

This plant is being used as clover mimics the appearance of grass, but doesn’t need as much mowing.

The initiative will focus on greenspaces in the city that don’t get as much use.

“Some of the benefits in using the selected clover are as follows: clover stays green all summer, with little or no watering. Clover requires little or no mowing,” Gusta said at a city committee meeting on Tuesday.

Gusta said the company could have the clover planted by next month.

This pilot project comes after CTV News Winnipeg reported last month that residents were concerned that tall grass and dandelions were creating an eyesore in the city.

The city said the unprecedented amount of rain this year has created challenges for its mowing services.