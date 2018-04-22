

CTV Winnipeg





The Steinbach Pistons won the Turnbull Cup for the second time in franchise history against the Virden Oil Capitals Saturday night.

The Pistons took home the Manitoba Junior Hockey League championship in game 6 of the 7 game series with a score of 2-1.

Brendan Martin scored the winning goal for Steinbach with 4:25 to go in the first period.

Next, the Pistons will take on the winner of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League finals.The Estevan Bruins and Nipawin Hawks are scheduled to play Sunday night.

The Pistons will host Games 1 and 2 of the 2018 Anavet Cup Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28th.