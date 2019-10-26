On Saturday morning, shortly after 8:30, Little Grand Rapids RCMP said they received a report of a plane crash, about 280 km northeast of Winnipeg.

Witnesses told RCMP the plane clipped a tree before going into the water. RCMP said there are possibly three people on board.

RCMP Search & Rescue, the Underwater Recovery Team, and a search and rescue plane from Winnipeg’s RCAF 435 Squadron are all headed to the crash site.

A spokesperson with Blue Water Aviation Services, a Manitoba air charter service, confirmed with CTV News one of their planes was involved in a crash.

The charter service was not able to provide any further information.

RCMP said more details will follow.