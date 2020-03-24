WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers were attacked by a group of eight people while attempting to make an arrest for parental abduction on Monday

At approximately 10:45 a.m., officers in Steinbach received a report of two children under the age of two who were allegedly abducted by their biological parents after a supervised visit in the R.M. of Hanover, Man.

Police said the suspects fled in a car headed to the Roseau River area, which officers found at a house on Road 29E in the R.M. of Emerson-Franklin.

Three officers went to the home and were met outside by a group of eight people, who, cops said, attacked the Mounties.

Police were able to arrest two suspects and get out of the attack without getting hurt. Officers said the attackers went back inside the home, but continued to threaten them.

Because the kids were inside the house and there were threats of violence, the area was sectioned off and part of Highway 59 was closed on Monday.

Around 6 p.m. police were able to get into the home and arrest the group of suspects.

The parents of the kids – a 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman from Steinbach—are facing charges of parental abduction and resisting arrest. They are in custody.

The other six suspects include: a 50 year-old man and 44-year-old woman from Roseau River, as well as four males aged 16, 17, 19 and 24, all from Emerson-Franklin. They are in custody and face various charges including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon and aiding and abetting a parental abduction.

Police continue to investigate.

None of the charges have been tested in court.