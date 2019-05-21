

Winnipeg police suspect arson is the cause of a large West End house fire Sunday that left two families homeless.

It broke out around 11:30 a.m. at a vacant duplex in the 500-block of Young Street near Ellice Avenue.

The fire was so large it affected six other properties, leaving two families homeless.

Manitoba Hydro said that due to damage to hydro polls, more than 100 customers were left without power for several hours Sunday.

Police said a witness observed the fire being set by a suspect, who fled the scene before crews arrived.

No arrests have been made at this time.

- With files from CTV's Beth Macdonell