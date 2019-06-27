

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a marked police car was stolen Thursday morning after they tracked down another stolen vehicle to the Flying J in Headingley, Man.

Around 2:30 a.m. police said they encountered a stolen car, and with the help of Air1, tracked it to the gas bar.

Officers allege the incident escalated and while they were trying to help civilians, the police cruiser was taken.

The suspect was arrested in the area of the TransCanada Highway and PTH 26 by Winnipeg police and RCMP.

On scene, a black SUV can be seen crashed into a black car, and another vehicle, a black Jeep, has two blown out tires. CTV News Winnipeg spoke with a witness on scene who said a car was rammed by a police SUV at the exit of Flying J at 2:40 a.m. They said police cars drove off towards Brandon after the car was rammed.

Police said this incident required a lot of resources and over 300 calls for service are currently awaiting dispatch. They will triage calls on a priority basis.

Police tape has been put up outside the Flying J.

- With files from CTV’s Jamie Dowsett