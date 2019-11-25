WINNIPEG -- Police in Winkler, Man., said four arrests have been made and six guns recovered after a November 2018 theft at a sporting goods store.

At the time, police alleged suspects gained entry by backing a stolen truck into the entrance of the store, early on the morning of Nov. 27, 2018.

The owner of Dominion Outdoors told CTV News he was forced to close to make repairs.

At the time, police shared concerns that the approximately 35 guns stolen from the business on 1st Street would be sold, and eventually turn up at crime scenes across Canada.

On Monday Winkler police said to date, six of the guns have been recovered in Saskatchewan and Alberta -- five handguns and a long gun.

It also said after working with other police agencies in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, officers made four arrests in connection with the theft between April and September of 2019.

Only one of the suspects, 23-year-old Brett David Kehler, was arrested in Winkler. The other three, Corbin James Seniuk, 20, Gage Randall Fletcher, 20, and Valeri Plaskin, 23, were arrested in Alberta and brought to Manitoba.

All suspects are facing several charges that include: conspiracy to commit an indictable offence; theft of a motor vehicle; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; breaking and entering and stealing firearms; and possession of firearms for purpose of trafficking.

Three of the suspects are in custody, while Fletcher was release on a recognizance, police said.