WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified and charged two people in the Monday Ross Avenue assault that sent a man to hospital in unstable condition.

Police announced Tuesday they charged Brittany Larrisa Day, 25, with assault and weapons-related charges, but released her under conditions to appear in court.

George Adam Day, 19, is charged with several firearms and weapons-related charges. He is being detained in custody.

None of the charges against either suspect have been tested in court.

Winnipeg police first responded to an incident in the 300 block of Ross Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on November 30. Shortly afterward, they found a man in the 600 block of McGee Street, who was also taken to hospital where he was treated and released until charged.

Police say the three individuals knew each other.

The victim is now in stable condition.