A 32-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fire in September that injured three people, including a firefighter.

It happened Sept. 14 at around 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Henry Avenue.

Police said the fire started on the sixth floor and the building was cleared of people while crews fought the fire.

Police and cadets had to close streets in the area during the firefight, which caused $60,000 in damage to the building.

Police allege a woman who lived there set fire to paper towels in a washroom on the sixth floor, causing enough damage to the facility to force residents to move during repairs.

Police said the suspect was arrested Dec. 5 and faces charges of arson with disregard for human life and arson cause damage to property.

She was released on a promise to appear in court.