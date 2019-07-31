

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police officers are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Samantha Gabriel as last seen on July 12 in the downtown area wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweats and black runners.

She is described as five foot four, with a medium build and dark brown hair that is mid-length down her back. She has cross tattoos by her left and right middle finger.

Police are worried for Gabriel’s well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.