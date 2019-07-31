Police concerned for well-being of missing teen girl
Supplied photo of Samantha Gabriel.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:38AM CST
Winnipeg police officers are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly three weeks.
Samantha Gabriel as last seen on July 12 in the downtown area wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweats and black runners.
She is described as five foot four, with a medium build and dark brown hair that is mid-length down her back. She has cross tattoos by her left and right middle finger.
Police are worried for Gabriel’s well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.