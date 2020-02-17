WINNIPEG -- The Winkler Police Service said officers discovered about 70 bottles of alcohol in a stolen vehicle after a Liquor Mart in the community was robbed on the weekend.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, employees at the Liquor Mart on Cargil Road reported to police that several suspects came into the store and took a number of bottles of liquor. They noted that one of the suspects was armed with a weapon.

Witnesses gave police a vehicle description, and officers discovered that the car had been reported stolen out of Winnipeg.

Just after 4:50 p.m., Morden police found the vehicle on a rural road and tried to do a traffic stop, but the car didn’t stop. After a short police chase, the car ended up stuck in a ditch.

Morden police, Winkler police and RCMP took five people into custody.

Police searched the car and seized an edged weapon, a collapsible baton, and about 70 bottles of liquor.

Five people from Winnipeg – aged 14 to 19 – were arrested and are facing charges related to the incident, including robbery with a weapon.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder said he commends Winkler police, Morden police and RCMP for making arrests so soon after the robbery, with assistance from witnesses.

“I think it’s time to send a message to urban criminals who think they’re going to come to the country and get away with everything.

“I think it’s high time to put our foot down.”

Harder said the government shouldn’t forget about rural areas when it comes to secure entrances at Liquor Marts.

“What’s good for one is good for another.”

- With files from CTV's Josh Crabb.