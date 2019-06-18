

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have released the identity of the victim in the city’s latest homicide as Chad McKenzie, 23.

McKenzie was shot outside of John M. King School in the West End Monday morning.

Police were called at approximately 5:50 a.m. that day.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

READ MORE: Fatal shooting near John M. King School may not have been random: police

This is the city’s 23rd homicide of 2019, a total that surpasses the number for all of 2018.

Investigators are asking people in the area to check security systems for possible video.

Anyone with information about people or activity in the area during the time of the shooting is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).