WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the city’s North End Monday morning.

Police said around 9:25 a.m. police responded to a report of man down in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Officers who responded to the call found a man in his 20’s dead.

The WPS homicide unit is investing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.