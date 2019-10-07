Police investigate homicide in North End
Police tape is seen blocking off a portion of Pritchard Avenue Monday, Octover 7, 2019.(Photo: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 1:45PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 3:41PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the city’s North End Monday morning.
Police said around 9:25 a.m. police responded to a report of man down in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.
Officers who responded to the call found a man in his 20’s dead.
The WPS homicide unit is investing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.