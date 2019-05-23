RCMP in Portage la Prairie are investigating a homicide, after a 51–year-old man was found dead near MacGregor, Man. on Monday night.

MacGregor is about 30 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie. Police say they were called around 8:20 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man.

Family members who spoke with CTV News have confirmed the man is Jeff Peters, a well-known and loved cab driver in Portage la Prairie.

Speaking with CTV News by phone, his sister Norma Peters said he’d lived in Portage la Prairie for about ten years, but said he had driven cab in Vancouver and Winnipeg.

Norma Peters said he would be remembered as a generous and gentle man.

“He was a great guy. He always helped out his family,” Norma Peters said. “He would even give people free rides if they didn’t have money for a ride.”

Misty Roulette lives in Portage la Prairie and spent about three years driving a cab alongside Jeff Peters.

She said she was shocked to learn of his death and said it was a huge loss to the community.

“He was really nice. He was humble. He was a good person,” said Roulette.

“Everybody trusted him. He was one of the best cab drivers in town.”

Peters worked for Portage Shuttle, a small company owned by Kashif Razaq.

Razaq said he learned of Peters’ death on Tuesday from RCMP.

The last time he heard from Peters was on Monday afternoon, and Razaq said he was driving a Portage Shuttle vehicle at the time.

“He passed me. He called me and gave me two calls to pick up,” Razaq said.

“Then he told me he was going to pick up another call. After that we never communicated.”

RCMP have not confirmed what Peters was driving or if a vehicle has been recovered. Police haven’t said if they have anyone in custody, or if they are searching for a suspect or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.