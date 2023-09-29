Police investigating explosion in downtown Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an explosion in the city’s downtown area on Thursday.
The investigation began around 9:30 a.m. when police received a report about a device detonating outside a building in the first 100 block of Donald Street.
When officers got to the scene, a woman told them there was an explosion from a small container as she passed by. No one was physically hurt and nothing was damaged.
The bomb unit came to the scene and confirmed there was no further risk to public safety. The investigation determined that a carton containing CO2 cartridges had been detonated.
Police do not believe the explosion was targeting the woman who passed by.
The major crimes unit is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
Winnipeggers are advised to not approach any suspicious device or package, but should call 911.
