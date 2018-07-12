

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a 35-year-old man died on Wednesday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a report that a man was shot in the Flora Avenue and McKenzie Street area.

Officers said when they arrived they found an injured man who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.

This man has been identified as Winnipeg’s Kenneth Wood.

The homicide unit is asking for help from anyone who had contact with Wood or has information on his whereabouts before his death. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.