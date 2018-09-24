

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the North End on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m. police went to the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue to check on a person’s wellbeing.

“They were concerned that a male at the residence either needed medical assistance or was in serious distress. In fact when we arrived they were already deceased,” said Const. Rob Carver.

He said it’s too early to say if the assault was random or if there could have been a break-in.

Carver added that it doesn’t appear to be gang related.

He notes he’s not aware of any children living at the residence or if there is any familial connection to the people living in the house.

Officers said they found a dead 40-year-old man, who had been violently assaulted, in the house. He has been identified as Winnipeg’s Jason Peter John James.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).