Police investigating homicide in city’s North End
The scene of a homicide investigation is pictured from a lane in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue, Monday, Sept. 24. (Beth Macdonell/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 12:02PM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 24, 2018 2:42PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the North End on Saturday.
Around 1:30 p.m. police went to the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue to check on a person’s wellbeing.
“They were concerned that a male at the residence either needed medical assistance or was in serious distress. In fact when we arrived they were already deceased,” said Const. Rob Carver.
He said it’s too early to say if the assault was random or if there could have been a break-in.
Carver added that it doesn’t appear to be gang related.
He notes he’s not aware of any children living at the residence or if there is any familial connection to the people living in the house.
Officers said they found a dead 40-year-old man, who had been violently assaulted, in the house. He has been identified as Winnipeg’s Jason Peter John James.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
A 40 year old Winnipeg man has died. Winnipeg police investigating it as a homicide. They were called here on Saturday. There is police tape around the back, side and front steps of the house. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/cbLvJNplfp— Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) September 24, 2018