A 34-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with death of a 63-year-old man, whose body was found in a fire on Manitoba Avenue earlier this month.

Winnipeg police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to a home in in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue around 10:50 p.m. on June 1 following reports of a fire, and found it engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.

Two people got out of the home on their own, one of whom was taken to hospital in stable condition. A man, who has been identified as Hubert Wilson McKay, was found dead inside the residence.

Police investigated the fire as a homicide and announced on June 15 that an arrest had been made.

William Joseph Campbell, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. He’s in custody.