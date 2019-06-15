Featured
Police lay second-degree murder charge after man found dead in fire
One person was killed in a fire in a two and a half storey home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue on June 1. (Source: Jon Hendricks/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 9:38AM CST
A 34-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with death of a 63-year-old man, whose body was found in a fire on Manitoba Avenue earlier this month.
Winnipeg police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to a home in in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue around 10:50 p.m. on June 1 following reports of a fire, and found it engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.
Two people got out of the home on their own, one of whom was taken to hospital in stable condition. A man, who has been identified as Hubert Wilson McKay, was found dead inside the residence.
Police investigated the fire as a homicide and announced on June 15 that an arrest had been made.
William Joseph Campbell, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. He’s in custody.