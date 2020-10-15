WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a Winnipeg woman missing since September.

Police said 27-year-old Cheyenne Pacey was last seen in the downtown area of the city on Sept. 28 around 2 p.m. She was reported missing in early October.

Pacey is described as standing five-foot-four, weighing about 104 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a grey hoodie, light blue jeans and black suede boots.

Police said they are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information on where Pacey may be to call the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.