

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Dylan Harper was last seen on Thursday. Police said he is known to frequent the areas by Rossbrook House, as well as Freight House in Winnipeg.

He is described as five-foot-three, 170 to 190 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, black/grey hoody and brown pants.

Winnipeg police are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.