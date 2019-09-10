Police in Winnipeg are looking for a woman who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Miranda Belle, 31, was last seen on Aug. 17 in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area.

She is described as five foot six, 100 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers are concerned for Belle’s well-being and ask anyone with information about her location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.