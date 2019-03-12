Featured
Police on scene of homicide on Ellice Avenue
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 4:14AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:47AM CST
Winnipeg police have both east and westbound Ellice Avenue blocked off between Empress Street and Strathcona Street while they investigate a homicide.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.
People are advised to avoid the area while police investigate.
More information to come.