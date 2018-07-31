

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a 24-year-old man who has a warrant out for first degree murder and attempted murder.

Officers said Joshua Lucien Peter Turner is wanted in connection to the death of Noel Talingdan and the attempted murder of a 28-year-old woman on May 29 in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue.

He is described as 5’10’ and 160 pounds.

The WPS warns that Turner should not be approached. Anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call the police investigators (204) 986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).