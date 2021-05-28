WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service released video evidence showing two suspects wanted in connection with the homicide of a Toronto man last year.

The video footage, released Friday morning, shows two men walking in a back alley on Aug. 26, 2020, in the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue, the night 21-year-old Mohammed Yonis Ali of Toronto was shot.

The video, which appears to have been filmed on a dashboard camera, lasts 26 seconds. It shows two men walking down the alley towards the camera. When the man in front walks past the camera, three gunshots are heard.

Ali was taken to hospital, where he died two days later from his injuries. No arrests have been made.

The first suspect shown on the video is a man between five-foot-eleven and six-foot-one with an average build. He was wearing silver-framed glasses, a light-coloured jacket with the hood up over a dark baseball cap, and dark shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is a man between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight in height with an obese build. He was wearing a dark hoodie with what appears to be a white North Face logo, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the men and their location is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

This is a developing story. More details to come.