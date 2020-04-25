WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are on the scene of a possible shots fired in the St. Johns neighbourhood.

Police told CTV News that officers responded shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday morning to a report of possible shots fired in the area of St. Johns Avenue and McKenzie Street.

On Saturday morning, members of Winnipeg Police Services Forensics unit were seen in the area taking photos of a house.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said they are investigating and there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come.