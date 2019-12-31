WINNIPEG -- As the holiday check stop program continues, RCMP has pulled another 18 drivers off the roads due toalleged impaired driving.

During the third week of the program, from Dec. 16 to 22, RCMP officers checked 3,480 vehicles in 97 check stops across the province.

As a result, 18 people were charged with impaired drivingoffenses, including 16 due to alcohol and two due to refusing a breath test.

The highest blood/alcohol reading was 0.280. The legal limit is 0.08.

Officers also handed out four alcohol or drug-related roadside suspensions.

RCMP said last year during this week, 23 people were charged with impaired driving.

So far in the 2019 RCMP holiday check stop program 59 people have been charged with impaired driving.

The holiday check stop program ends on Jan. 1, 2020.