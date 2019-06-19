

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 12-year-old girl they said was last seen early Wednesday morning.

The girl, Kassandra Leveque, was last seen in the North End, and police said they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Leveque is described as being five feet three inches tall, with brown hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white crop top and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on Leveque’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.