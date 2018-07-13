

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are looking for information about an assault they say may have occurred before April 23, 2018.

Police released a photo and name of a woman, Renee Green, they say may have been assaulted, with few other details.

The news release referred to an investigation involving suspicious circumstances.

Police ask anyone with information on the matter to contact investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.