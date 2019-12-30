WINNIPEG -- Manitoba First Nations Police Service have seized weapons, meth and drug paraphernalia, after a man was seen walking around with a gun.

On Sunday around 2 a.m. officers received several calls about a man walking around the Sandy Bay First Nation with a firearm. Officers searched the area, but did not find anyone.

The investigation led officers, along with members of the Amaranth RCMP, to a home where the suspect was believed to be located. A man was arrested at the home without incident.

MFNPS said officers immediately found a prohibited firearm in a bag. A further search led to the seizure of several rounds of ammunition, a knife, a small amount of meth, baggies, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

“Manitoba First Nations Police Service continues to work diligently in removing illegal firearms and drugs from the community and would like to thank members of the public for their assistance,” the police service said in a news release.

Michael Robert McIvor 25, of Sandy Bay First Nation is facing a number of charges including possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges have not been tested in court. McIvor is in custody and will be appearing in court in Portage la Prairie.