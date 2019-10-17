Ontario Provincial Police are warning Kenora residents after seeing a dramatic increase in people falling victim to frauds in the area.

OPP said they have received several calls about a couple following customers through checkouts at local Kenora businesses, then watching for customers’ PIN numbers for their debit or credit cards.

Police said these customers are then approached in the parking lot and are distracted while the cards are taken from their wallet and money is withdrawn from the cards later.

OPP describe one suspect as a tall man with a dark complexion, dark hair, and an accent.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fraud to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP have a few tips to protect yourself from fraud: