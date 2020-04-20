WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's police watchdog is looking for anyone who may have information or video footage of the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man over the weekend.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said it has started an investigation into the death of the 22-year-old man. The shooting happened on Saturday, April 18 when police responded to a report of an individual who had been assaulted by two men, one who was armed with a handgun.

During an encounter with the two individuals in the area of Pipeline Road and Adsum Drive, the IIU said one man was shot. He was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police said a second suspect; a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is now in custody.

A team of IIU investigators was deployed to the scene and the investigation into the shooting began. IIU said since this incident involves a death, it will be requesting a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

The IIU said anyone who may have information about the incident or video footage that may help the investigation, is asked to call toll free 1-844-667-6060.

IIU said the investigation is ongoing.

-with files from CTV's Mike Arsenault and Devon McKendrick